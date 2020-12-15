Police: Tewksbury man arrested on drug charges after fatal overdose at his home

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man is facing drug charges after a fatal overdose at his home, police said Tuesday.

Detectives began investigating a Shawsheen Street house after a recent fatal overdose at the home, police said. On Monday, officers arrested resident Paul Fuschetti, 53, on charges of distribution of a class B substance, possession of a class B substance, possession of a class B substance subsequent offense and possession of a class E substance.

Fuschetti was arraigned at Lowell District Court on Tuesday.

