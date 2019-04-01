Police: Texting driver crashes truck into home on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old driver who police say was texting behind the wheel will be summonsed to court after his truck went off the road and slammed into a home in Falmouth early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash near the intersection of Woods Hole and Glendon roads found a totaled black pickup truck that had struck a house, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

The driver, whose name was not released, suffered a minor injury and refused medical care. The homeowner was not injured.

A heavy-duty tow truck was called to the scene to remove the wrecked truck.

The driver is expected to be called to court to answer to charges including operating a motor vehicle to endanger, marked lanes violation, and texting while driving.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)