Police in Maine said they are dealing with a spike in thefts of catalytic converters from cars in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thefts of the converters have been reported around the country during the pandemic. The converters contain precious metals, and the value of precious metals has increased during the pandemic, making the converters a target for thieves.

Maine State Police said it has undertaken a months-long, multi-agency investigation into the thefts in northern Maine. The agency said it recently charged 10 people with scrap metal processors violations as part of its investigation. It said they sold more than 1,000 catalytic converters for more than $190,000.

“The theft of catalytic converters has become a major problem for law enforcement in Maine. Catalytic converters are difficult to trace and match up to a particular victims vehicle,” Maine State Police said in a statement.

The agency said its investigation into the crimes is still going on and more charges are likely.

