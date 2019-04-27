Police: ‘Theft ring’ member arrested in NH with $9K cash, gift cards

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - An admitted member of a “theft ring” was arrested in Hudson, New Hampshire late Friday night after police investigating a report of a person spending a long time at an ATM found him with cash and

An officer responding to an 11 p.m. report of a car with New Jersey plates spending a lot of time at an ATM at the Digital Federal Credit Union on Lowell Road noticed a large amount of money stacked on the passenger seat as he approached, according to Hudson police.

The driver was identified as Syed Hoque, 23, of Brooklyn, and his vehicle was seized.

He allegedly later admitted to being involved in using stolen account information saved onto gift cards to withdraw money from DCU as part of a theft ring and was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property valued above $1,500.

He was taken to Hillsborough County Jail pending his arraignment Monday at the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua.

When officers executed a search warrant on his vehicle, they allegedly found more than $9,000 in cash and numerous gift cards containing bank account information.

