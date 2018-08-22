Police: Theft suspect found with meth after threatening officer with large rock

ODESSA, Texas (WHDH) — Authorities say a man suspected of robbing a thrift store in Texas over the weekend threatened an officer with a large rock and gave police a false name before he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Officers responding to the Door of Hope thrift store on East 8th Street in Odessa for a report of a robbery learned a man, later identified as 36-year-old Shawn Paul Melonakos, had taken merchandise and exited the store without paying, according to police.

When Melonakos was tracked down by a responding officer, he allegedly picked up a large rock and made threats. The officer, fearing for his life, fired a single shot that did not strike Melonakos, according to police.

Melonakos was detained after a brief chase. He’s also accused of giving officers a false name and date of birth.

An investigation revealed that Melonakos had a parole violation warrant and officers found him to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to police.

Melonakos is charged with robbery, possession of methamphetamine, false identification and fugitive for justice.

No injuries were reported.

