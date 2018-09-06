Police: Theft suspect tried to break into NH ice cream shop less than 2 hours after release

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was caught trying to break into an ice cream shop less than two hours after being released by police for allegedly committing three felony thefts has been ordered held on $10,000, officials said.

Ashley Compagna, 34, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was arrested about 6:21 a.m. Saturday after an officer patrolling the area of DW Highway spotted someone trying to climb into a window at ‘King Kone’ ice cream while trying to conceal her face with the hood of a sweatshirt, Merrimack police said.

While speaking with Compagna, the officer realized she had been released less than two hours earlier after being arrested for allegedly committing three felony thefts earlier that morning.

Compagna was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and breach of bail and held on $10,000 cash bail.

She was taken to Valley Street Jail pending her arraignment Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)