Police: Thief posing as Grubhub driver steals packages in Brookline, Brighton

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man is facing a slew of criminal charges after police say he stole dozens of packages in Brookline and Brighton while posing as a Grubhub delivery driver.

Juan Guillermo Jr., 38, was arrested Thursday after an off-duty officer spotted a suspicious man in the 1500 block of Beacon Street placing a package into a Grubhub delivery bag, according to Brookline police.

When approached by police, Guillermo allegedly claimed to have been making a food delivery to an upper floor of the building but officers determined that no order had been placed and that he hadn’t delivered for Grubhub or Doordash in weeks.

Police say a search of his vehicle uncovered numerous Amazon packages and stolen items.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Brookline District Court on charges of breaking and entering during the daytime, several counts of larceny, possession of burglarious tools, larceny in a building, and multiple counts of receiving stolen property.

Almost quite a haul… pic.twitter.com/hGIRldDCTF — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) May 31, 2019

