WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Thieves stole clothes from a donation bin outside of a Wrentham church before fleeing from officers and crashing their van early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officer Jake Holloway was out on patrol around 3 a.m. when he spotted people taking clothing donations out of a container behind St. Mary’s Parish and putting them in a U-Haul van, according to Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath.

When Holloway went to stop them, they allegedly drove away.

They soon crashed the van as additional officers worked to track them down, McGarth said.

The clothing was recovered from the van and McGarth says it will be returned to the church.

McGrath noted this type of theft is on the rise.

People will sell the stolen clothes to a second-hand store or online for a profit.

A lot of the clothes in the donation bins are high quality and name brand that McGarth says “bring in a pretty penny online.”

The suspects, whose names have not been released, were arraigned Tuesday in Wrentham District Court.

