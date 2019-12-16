Police: Thieves swiping packages from porches in Abington

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Abington police are warning residents after two package thieves were seen taking parcels from porches on Monday.

Several packages were stolen from porches on Oak Street and Vinyard Road, police said. The suspects were allegedly seen taking packages and discarding the boxes in the woods.

The suspects were described as two black men wearing hoods and sweatpants in a late-model Infinity.

Anyone who sees the suspects should call 911, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)