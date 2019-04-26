Police: Thieves targeting homes of families attending funerals in Milford, Holliston

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning the public about a recent string of break-ins involving thieves who have been targeting the homes of grieving families attending funerals and wakes in Milford and Holliston.

In the past week, there have been two break-ins in Milford and one in Holliston, according to Milford Police Deputy Chief Jim Falvey.

When all three of the burglaries occurred, police say the homeowners were either at funeral services or at a wake.

“These thieves are now scanning obituaries, whether they’re published on a website or in the news,” Falvey said.

Funeral home director Joseph Edwards Jr. says one of his clients returned from burying their loved one and found their home broken into.

“There really isn’t much I could or can do, other than supporting them and telling them how sorry I was that that had to be added to their grief,” he said. “It certainly is unconscionable that somebody would do that.”

The thieves reportedly stole jewelry and personal items from the homes.

The Milford Police Department is now offering to check in on people’s houses while they’re at funerals or wakes.

Edwards says he also plans on helping families avoid possible thefts.

“Now, I’m gonna tell my families that they need to consider having somebody house sit the house during the visiting period and during the funeral services too,” he said. “It’s the only thing they can do.”

An investigation into all three incidents is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

