Police: Thieves targeting homes of families attending funerals in Milford, Holliston

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning the public about a recent string of break-ins involving thieves who have been targeting the homes of families attending to funerals and wakes in Milford and Holliston.

In the past week, there have been two break-ins in Milford and one in Holliston, according to the Milford Police Department.

When all three of the burglaries occurred, police say the homeowners were at funeral services or at a wake.

“If you experience a death in your family and you have relatives in Milford or the decedent is from Milford, please notify the Milford Police Department with the home addresses and the dates and times of the services so that we can make checks of those homes,” Milford Police Chief Thomas O’Loughlin said in a Facebook post.

An investigation into all three incidents is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)