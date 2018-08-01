Police: Third person dies after Cotuit crash

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable police have said a third person has died as a result of a July 28 crash in Cotuit.

Jocelyn Goyette, 24, of New Bedford was a passenger in the car driven by Mickey Rivera that was involved in a crash that killed Kevin Quinn of Mashpee, according to a press release issued Wednesday night by the Barnstable Police Department.

Goyette died at Boston Medical Center where she was transported on Saturday in serious critical condition.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)