Police: Threatening letter found at Littleton senior living facility after coronavirus deaths

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Littleton police are investigating a threatening letter sent to the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley after several coronavirus-related deaths at the facility, officials said Saturday.

Officers responding to the center at 8 a.m. on April 15 were given a letter written on a brown paper bag, police said. The letter allegedly made threatening and violent remarks against the center in reference to several recent coronavirus-related deaths there.

The letter is under investigation and police have increased patrols near the facility, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Littleton Police Department at 978-952-2300.

