Police: Threats made by ‘irate’ customer prompts closure of AAA branch

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for an “irate” customer who threatened gun violence against employees at a AAA branch in Auburn.
The threat was made Monday, prompting police to close the location for the remainder of the day, officials said.
The suspect is said to be driving a gray Honda CrossTour with a Massachusetts license plate that reads: SEPUKA.
No additional details were immediately available.
The Massachusetts State Police are assisting with an investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
