Police: Threats made by ‘irate’ customer prompts closure of AAA branch

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for an “irate” customer who threatened gun violence against employees at a AAA branch in Auburn.

The threat was made Monday, prompting police to close the location for the remainder of the day, officials said.

The suspect is said to be driving a gray Honda CrossTour with a Massachusetts license plate that reads: SEPUKA.

No additional details were immediately available.

The Massachusetts State Police are assisting with an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

@AAAnews Auburn location will be closed for remainder of day due to threat made by irate customer. Threatened gun violence against employees. We are looking for a Honda Crosstour gray with MA Vanity SEPUKA. Please call us or @MassStatePolice if seen — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) April 23, 2018

