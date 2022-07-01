HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were arrested Friday evening after engaging with Massachusetts and New Hampshire state police in a lengthy car chase, according to Massachusetts state police.

According to officials, the chase began in New Hampshire around 4:00 p.m. and ended almost an hour later in Hopkinton, Massachusetts when officers deployed stop sticks to bring the 2013 Nissan Sentra to a halt.

The individuals attempted to flee on foot. The driver was taken into custody just before 5:00 p.m. and the two other occupants were eventually found on a nearby athletic field.

According to police, the Sentra was reported stolen in Providence, Rhode Island on Wednesday.

The occupants of the car are also alleged to be connected to a robbery in Salem, N.H. and police say stolen merchandise was found in the vehicle after the chase.

The names of the individuals have not yet been released.

