BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested three teenagers after the department’s Youth Violence Strike Force caught the trio with loaded firearms, according to the Boston Police Department.

According to police, Lyriq Rivera, 19, of Mattapan, Miguel Serrano, 18, of Dorchester and a 16-year-old from Dorchester were arrested after officers arrived in the area of 45 Mount Pleasant Avenue to find the males part of a larger group congregating outside the building. The three males allegedly fled after policemen approached them.

Police were able to enter the building and located the trio on the building’s second floor. While a frisk did not turn up any weapons on their persons, three firearms were found in a trash bag on the trio’s flight path.

The three teenagers are facing charges including unlawful possession of firearms, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way

Police said they later found substances believed to be crack-cocaine and heroin during the booking process.

