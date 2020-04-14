BOSTON (WHDH) - The number of people on the road has diminished as non-essential employees are encouraged to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, but police in Massachusetts have still ticketed more than 100 people for violating the new hands-free driving law.

The law, which prohibits drivers over the age of 18 from using their cellphones or other electronic devices unless it’s in hands-free mode, went into effect on Feb. 23. Those breaking the law were given warnings but as of April 1, they now face fines.

Since the beginning of the month, 135 first-time violators received a $100 fine, according to State House News Service.

One person has reportedly been hit with a $250 fine for a second violation. They will also have to attend a distracted driving class.

Third-time offenders will receive a $500 fine, must take a distracted driving class and will get a surcharge on their insurance.

Under the law, it is illegal for those under 18 to use electronic devices in any capacity.

Those over the age of 18 are only allowed to make a single tap or swipe to activate the device’s hands-free mode.

