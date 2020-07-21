Police: TN man in custody after breaking into NH restaurant

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Tennessee man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after police say they caught him breaking into a Manchester, New Hampshire restaurant and trashing the place.

Officers were called to the Foundry Restaurant on Phillippe Cote Drive around 2:45 a.m. for a burglary in progress and upon arrival found multiple broken windows and could hear glass shattering in the bar area inside, according to a release issued by the department.

Inside, they found 35-year-old Michael Grove throwing bottles of alcohol and “actively destroying the interior of the restaurant,” police said.

Grove allegedly ignored commands to stop and officers fired a “less lethal” round.

The man then threw a bottle at an officer who evaded the throw but ended up falling and injuring his hand.

A second “less lethal” round was fired and Grove was taken into custody.

He is due to be arraigned on burglary, reckless conduct, criminal mischief and resisting arrest charges.

