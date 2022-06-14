MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials from several agencies plan to be at a Manchester, N.H. address Tuesday in connection with the ongoing investigation to find missing girl Harmony Montgomery, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced.

Officials from the Manchester Police Department and other agencies will be on Union Street at the former home of Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and stepmother, Kayla Montgomery.

The AG’s Office said that no other information on the reason for the search will be released, citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call or text 603-203-6060.

