Police to motorists: Clear snow before you go or face fines

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police are once again reminding motorists in Massachusetts to clear snow from their vehicles before driving.

Lowell Police shared a photo Thursday of a snow-covered car that was pulled over by an officer following the nor’easter.

The photo showed only a small section of the windshield that was visible.

Police say the driver will be hit with a citation and a fine.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)