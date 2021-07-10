CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-month-old boy has died after being struck by a delivery truck in Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a child struck by a car in the area of Bellingham Avenue shortly before 12 p.m. found the boy suffering from severe head trauma.

The toddler was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he pronounced dead, according to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes. The driver remained on scene.

“Our deepest condolences to the family. Absolutely heartbreaking,” tweeted Kyes.

An investigation into the incident conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Resonstruction Team remains ongoing.

