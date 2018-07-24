Police: Toddler found wandering near busy road in diaper

CHELSEA, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a 2 ½-year-old boy got away from his aunt’s home and was found walking near a busy intersection in a diaper.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Monday morning from a driver who had found the toddler walking near Route 9 in Chelsea. The good Samaritan changed the boy’s diaper and fed him while they waited for police to arrive.

Officers went door to door until they located the boy’s aunt.

Authorities say no charges are expected. However, a report will be filed with the state Department of Health and Human Services.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)