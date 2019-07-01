WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old child has been taken to the hospital after falling from a second-floor window of a Massachusetts home.

The child fell from the window of a home on Henchman Street in Worcester on Sunday night.

Police said the child’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that a teddy bear and a broken screen could be seen on the sidewalk below the window.

Neither the child’s gender nor the nature of the injuries was released.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)