Police: Toddler loses toe at Cape Cod water park

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A toddler lost a toe while playing at a water park on Cape Cod Tuesday, police said.

A two-year-old girl was on her way down a slide at a splash pad at Buzzards Bay Park when she suddenly lost a toe, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The girl was taken to an out-of-state hospital for treatment.

The park has been shut down until further notice pending an inspection of the slide.

No additional details were immediately available.

