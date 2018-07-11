Police: Toddler loses toe while playing at Cape Cod park

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A toddler lost a toe while playing at a park on Cape Cod Tuesday, police said.

A 2-year-old girl was on her way down a slide at a splash pad at Buzzards Bay Park when she suddenly lost a toe, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The girl was taken to an out-of-state hospital for treatment. The park was then immediately roped off with caution tape.

Josephine Bevilacqua told 7News that the playground is not safe for children.

“As a parent, I can’t understand how rocks and water are safe,” she said.

Town officials say, even though the opening of the park had to be pushed back due to the cold spring weather, it did pass inspection.

Witnesses say that this incident could have been prevented. Allegedly, the slide did have caution tape at the top prior to the accident but, it was ripped down.

Many are wondering how the slide could have a crack in it if the park only opened two months ago.

The park has been shut down until further notice pending the outcome of an inspection of the slide.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)