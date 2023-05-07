TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Townsend woman is facing several charges, including operating under the influence, after she allegedly crashed into a building and fled the scene on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Main Street around 3 p.m. arrested Deborah Gyles, 61, on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, after locating the vehicle at her home, according to Townsend police.

She will be arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court.

