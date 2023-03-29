LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a driver who they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lynn that left a 55-year-old woman dead on Wednesday, officials announced.

Lynn officers responded to the incident just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on Route 107 northbound between Ida and Cooper Streets.

Police said the woman was struck in a crosswalk in the area.

Within hours of the crash, officials said detectives using city surveillance cameras had identified the driver and located the damaged car in Boston inside a parking garage in the area where the man behind the wheel worked.

The driver had not been charged as of Wednesday afternoon.

“The investigation has to continue,” Lynn Police Lieutenant Mike Kmiec said.

“There’s obviously parameters that we have to follow with regards to what you can arrest somebody for,” Kmiec continued. “There’s obviously misdemeanor charges involved that, if they’re not occurring in our presence, there will be a summons at a later date.”

Lynn police were on scene throughout the morning alongside state police troopers, processing a crash scene that remained sealed off for hours.

Contacted Wednesday, family members of the driver declined to comment.

As an investigation continues, officials said police and personnel from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office will review the black box in the car involved in this crash to determine if speed played a role in the incident.

While charges had not been filed, officials said charges could include leaving the scene of an accident and motor vehicle homicide.

The name of the woman who was killed in this crash had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)