Police track down thief who allegedly swiped massive collection of ‘Magic: The Gathering’ cards from Malden store

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have tracked down a man suspected of stealing a massive collection of “Magic: The Gathering” cards from a popular store in Malden, authorities announced Thursday.

Investigators are seeking to bring charges against a 38-year-old Everett man in connection with a burglary last month at the Hobby Bunker on Exchange Street, according to the Malden Police Department.

Detective Sgt. Peter Mitchell, a frequent customer of the store, was able to identify the suspect and secure a search warrant following a weekslong investigation, authorities said.

“Over the course of several weeks, with very little leads to work with initially, Det. Sgt. Peter Mitchell turned a ‘whodunit’ into ‘I gotcha,'” the department said. “No magic, just plain old sleuthing.”

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was said to be cooperative with investigators.

The front door of the Hobby Bunker was smashed during the incident, a photo shared on Facebook showed.

