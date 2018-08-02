Police: Tractor trailer crashes into another on I-95

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police say one tractor-trailer struck another and rolled over on Interstate 95, leaving debris that caused additional crashes on the highway.

No serious injuries were reported early Thursday in the Hampton Falls accidents.

Police said a northbound tractor-trailer driven by 49-year-old William Davis, of Girardville, Pennsylvania, drifted into the breakdown lane. The vehicle struck a parked tractor-trailer before it rolled over on its side. Girard was taken to a hospital; the other driver, 45-year-old Maxo Louis, of Lee Acres, Florida, wasn’t hurt.

Police said other crashes happened due to debris in the road, but didn’t say how many or provide details.

Two lanes of I-95 north were expected to remain closed until Thursday afternoon.

Police are investigating.

