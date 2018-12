WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash along 495 Northbound in Westford on Saturday morning.

Police say a tractor-trailer went off the road and through a guardrail near exit 31. The truck ended up on its side.

The driver had minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)