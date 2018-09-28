Police: Tractor-trailer driver falls asleep, crashes into construction zone on I-93

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer was left mangled in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Friday morning after the driver fell asleep, veered into a construction zone and slammed into a dump truck, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 4 in Londonderry around 7 a.m. found the front end of an R+L Carriers truck smashed to pieces, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Efrain Rodriguez, 30, of Connecticut, fell asleep behind the wheel, went off the highway and struck 28-year-old Johnathan Privitera, of Salem, who was operating a Peterbilt dump truck, officials said.

The impact of the crash pushed Privitera into an unoccupied Chevrolet Cruz. The tractor-trailer ultimately came to rest against a concrete jersey barrier.

No one was injured in the crash but the high-speed lane was shut down for several hours as crews worked to clear the crash.

Rodriguez is facing a charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

An investigation in the crash is active and ongoing.

