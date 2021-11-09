LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer driver said he swerved to avoid a raccoon before crashing into multiple vehicles, a utility pole, and a multi-family home in Lynn early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash around 4:30 a.m. found a tractor-trailer that had struck four parked cars before taking down a utility pole and lives wires, according to Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec.

The tractor-trailer then crashed into a multi-family home and pushed at least one car into the home on Western Avenue, Kmiec said.

There were no reported injuries.

The driver, identified as a 29-year-old Rhode Island man, told police that he swerved the tractor-trailer after seeing a raccoon in the roadway, Kmiec added.

The driver, whose name has not been released, has been cited for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Kmiec says it is too early to tell if speed was a factor but that there were skid marks on the roadway.

The house that was struck sustained substantial damage to its frame and the foundation, Kmiec said.

The impact of the crash was so loud that it woke several neighborhood residents.

“I was sleeping and I just heard this loud boom,” Rose Watson recalled. “I’ve been here 32 years and I can’t tell you how many accidents happen right here.”

A new utility pole has been installed.

Crews could be seen cleaning up about 120 gallons of fuel that had spilled on the street.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Engine Co. 10, Tower Co. 4, C-4 are currently operating at a motor vehicle accident in the area of 182 Western Ave. Although there is extensive damage to multiple vehicles and a home, there were no injuries. Westen Ave. is currently shut down until all vehicles are removed. pic.twitter.com/hB3ZWDXwAm — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) November 9, 2021

