Police: Tractor-trailer hauling gravel crashes, rolls over on Mass Pike in Otis

OTIS, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover on the Mass Pike in Otis that sent gravel across the highway.
The accident on the eastbound side of the highway occurred about 3 p.m. near mile marker 22 and forced state police to close the right travel lane.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)