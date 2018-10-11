Police: Tractor-trailer hauling gravel crashes, rolls over on Mass Pike in Otis

A tractor-trailer rollover on the Mass Pike in Otis. Courtesy Daniel Thompson.

OTIS, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover on the Mass Pike in Otis that sent gravel across the highway.

The accident on the eastbound side of the highway occurred about 3 p.m. near mile marker 22 and forced state police to close the right travel lane.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic I-90 E/B @ MM 22 in #Otis, TT rolled over spilling gravel in the roadway. RTL closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 11, 2018

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)