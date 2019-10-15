Tractor trailer rollover shuts street on Walpole/Norwood line

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover on the Walpole/Norwood line Tuesday, Walpole police said.

Officers responding to reports of a truck rollover on Union Street at 2:45 p.m. found a tractor-trailer on its side, police said.

One person suffered a minor injury.

Union Street is closed, police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)