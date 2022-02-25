LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an MBTA commuter rail train struck a tractor-trailer in Littleton on Friday evening, officials said.

The collision happened in the area of King Street at Taylor Street, according to the Littleton Fire Department.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said. There were no serious injuries reported.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

King St. extension railroad crossing closed. MBTA train struck a tractor trailer. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/jM8GjJ9Dg9 — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) February 25, 2022

