Police: Tractor-trailer under downed wires in Grafton

A tractor-trailer with wires on it in Grafton. Courtesy Grafton Police Department.

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Grafton police are responding to an incident involving a tractor-trailer with utility wires on top of it.

The accident, which occurred Tuesday on Creeper Hill Road, left the road impassable, Grafton police said.

A picture posted to the department’s Twitter page showed a tractor-trailer surrounded by wires with what appeared to be a snapped utility pole.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Creeper Hill Road (In Area of #96) is not passable to Millbury/Worcester due to a tractor trailer with lines down on it. Road closed until further notice and the scene is cleared. pic.twitter.com/Ulj9cYcR76 — Grafton Police (@GraftonPolice) June 5, 2018

