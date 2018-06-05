Police: Tractor-trailer under downed wires in Grafton

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Grafton police are responding to an incident involving a tractor-trailer with utility wires on top of it.
The accident, which occurred Tuesday on Creeper Hill Road, left the road impassable, Grafton police said.
A picture posted to the department’s Twitter page showed a tractor-trailer surrounded by wires with what appeared to be a snapped utility pole.
