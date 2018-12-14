Police: Traffic backed up for ‘miles’ after tractor-trailer crash in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - State police are warning that traffic is backed up for miles on Route 290 in Worcester following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash on the eastbound side of the highway didn’t result in any injuries.

The cause remains under investigation. State police say there was no fuel spill, but vehicle removal is ongoing. Police recommend drivers seek alternate routes.

Rt 290E #Worcester NO Injury 2 vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. #MAtraffic is backed up 2 miles. Expect delays — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 14, 2018

UPDATE — No fuel spill from this crash, but cleanup and vehicle removal ongoing. Backup is now 3 miles on eastbound side. Seek alternate routes if possible. #MATraffic https://t.co/LneMuSVBdz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 14, 2018

