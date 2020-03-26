DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A traffic flagger was struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver in Derry, New Hampshire on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on East Broadway around 9:30 a.m. determined that the flagger, who was controlling traffic at a road repair site, had been hit by a passing SUV, police said.

He was taken to Parkland Medical Center, where he later died. His name has not been released.

The driver who hit him, Kevin Nangle, 49, of Derry, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

