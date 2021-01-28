Police: Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested three men after conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday during a narcotics investigation in Randolph, police said.

Officers conducting a targeted surveillance in response to past complaints of drug activity just after 2 p.m. observed a suspected drug transaction and conducted a traffic stop in the area of James Tighe Road, police said.

The suspect, Juan Franjul Castillo, 28, of Dominican Republic, was trafficking amounts of fentanyl that were found in his possession, according to police. He was arrested shortly after.

Officers executing a search warrant stemming from the arrest in a hotel room in the area of Route 139 in Randolph found and seized approximately 450 grams of fentanyl packaged individually for sale, $5,850 in cash, multiple cellphones and various narcotics-related packaging materials, according to officials.

Anyelo Medina-Jimenez, 34, of Providence, Rhode Island and Julio Carpio-Jimenez, 30, of Meriden, Connecticut were arrested at the hotel, police said.

All three men were expected to be arraigned on Thursday in Quincy District Court for trafficking more than 200 grams of fentanyl, police said. Castillo was additionally charged with trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, according to police.

