MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A man struck by a Providence-bound train in Mansfield died.

Transit police officers, along with Mansfield Fire and EMS, responded to the scene Monday around 9:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man was trespassing on the tracks when the train hit him, police said.

An investigation is underway, but no foul play is suspected.

