FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The police training academy on the Cape is under investigation for alleged misconduct, and all staff instructors have been removed from their positions at the East Falmouth facility.

The Municipal Police Training Committee said it has also suspended the academy director and coordinator pending further investigation.

The academy, run by the state, provides basic training to new police officers in Massachusetts.

The committee said the investigation began on February 26. In a letter to police chiefs, MPTC said it is conducting a thorough review of procedures and practices.

“Any form of hazing, harassment, or misconduct is unequivocally unacceptable and goes against our core values of integrity, respect, and professionalism,” wrote Rick Rathbun, MPTC executive director.

There has been a heightened focus on police training in Massachusetts since the death of Enrique Delgado Garcia, who died in September from injuries he suffered during a boxing match at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree.

His death is still under investigation.

