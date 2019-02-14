Police training center opens in honor of fallen Yarmouth officer, Sgt. Sean Gannon

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The men and women serving the Yarmouth community participated in a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, as a new state of the art training center opened in honor of fallen officer Sargeant Sean Gannon.

The Yarmouth Police Department opened a new training complex named after Gannon, which includes interactive technology used to train both officers and K-9s, according to the department.

“We are never going to replace Sean,” Police Chief Frank Frederickson said. “But making a difference for the future in Sean’s name, I think is honorable and the right thing to do.”

Officials say that the new training space will help officers feel prepared to do the job out on the streets.

“It’s our job to better protect them through facilities like this,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said.

