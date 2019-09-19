Police: Tree worker killed after being struck by limb in Swansea

SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree worker has died after being struck by a limb while working in Swansea on Friday, police say.

Officials responding to a residence on Deborah Lane around 10:45 a.m. for a report of an injured tree worker found an unconscious male who was working in the bucket of a tree truck when he was injured by a tree limb.

The male was lowered from the bucket where bystanders began CPR. He was then transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police identified the worker as Taylor Bowen, 28, of Rehoboth.

The incident is under investigation by Swansea Police Detectives, State Police Detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and OSHA.

No additional information has been released.

