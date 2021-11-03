(WHDH) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested after investigators determined that he lied about finding a needle in a fun-sized Twix bar on Halloween, police said.

The New York boy, whose name has not been released because of his age, was taken into custody Monday and charged with falsely reporting an incident, according to the East Greenbush Police Department.

The trick-or-treater alleged that he picked up the Twix on Halloween night in the Sherwood Park area of East Greenbush and that he found a sewing needle in the bar when he bit into the next day.

An investigation revealed that the boy made up the incident and stated “he saw it on the social media app TikTok and thought it would be funny,” police said.

The boy has since been released on probation.

