Police: Trio caught with stolen handgun, armor-piercing bullets

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) — Two Massachusetts men and a Maine woman are facing charges after a traffic stop in Rhode Island led to the discovery of a stolen handgun, armor-piercing bullets, and a bulletproof vest, officials said.

Jerome Joseph, 48, of Brockton, Figaro Voguel, 42, of Boston, and Anaika Claudia-Nicole Whyles, 27, of Lewiston, were stopped Thursday night after a trooper spotted them driving erratically in Warwick, according to police.

All three suspects were arrested and held overnight pending an arraignment Friday.

Each suspect faces several charges, including possession of a stolen firearm, conspiracy, and possession of armor-piercing bullets.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)