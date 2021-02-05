Police: Trio who crashed car into snowbank during storm assaulted Framingham officer after demanding he dig them out

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people who crashed a car into a snowbank in Framingham during the winter storm early Tuesday morning assaulted a police officer after demanding he dig out their car, authorities said.

An officer on patrol in the area of Concord Street around 12:30 a.m. found a car that had lost control, crashed, and gotten stuck in a large pile of snow, according to the Framingham Police Department.

The officer informed three occupants in the vehicle that he was going to call for a tow truck because their car was blocking a number of plows on the north and southbound side of the street as heavy snow fell, but the suspects started hurling derogatory remarks at the officer and started yelling “get your shovel,” police said.

The driver, 19-year-old Bianca Torres, of Natick, kept shouting that her car needed to get shoveled out as the officer tried to direct traffic on the busy roadway, according to police. A passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Nathaniel Chickering, of Framingham, then allegedly walked into the middle of the road and started arguing with the officer because he didn’t want to wait for the tow truck.

When the officer arrested Chickering for his unruly behavior, police say 21-year-old, Michael Rodriguez, of Framingham, struck the officer in the stomach.

Rodriguez was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Chickering, who was allegedly found with spring-loaded knife, is charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Torres is facing a charge of disorderly conduct.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)