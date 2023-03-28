FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper was dragged by a car after conducting a motor vehicle stop in Fall River early Tuesday morning, according to state police.

The trooper, who is assigned to the State Police-Dartmouth Barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop for a violation around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Pleasant and 17th Streets in Fall River.

As the trooper was standing beside the car speaking to the female operator, the operator began to drive away. Police say the trooper reached into the vehicle in an attempt to prevent the suspect from fleeing and was dragged approximately 100 feet before becoming disengaged from the car.

Police say the suspect fled from the scene.

The trooper was examined and treated at St. Luke’s Hospital for related injuries. He was discharged around 4 a.m. and returned to his shift to identify and locate the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

