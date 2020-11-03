Police: Trooper hospitalized after drunken driver slammed into cruiser on I-93 in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper suffered injuries after a drunken driver slammed her pickup truck into his state police cruiser on Interstate 93 in Milton on Monday night, authorities said.

Kimberly Johnson, 40, of Brockton, hit the cruiser on the southbound side of the highway just north of Squantum Street around 10:20 p.m., according to state police.

The trooper was transported to Milton Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Johnson was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol, state police said.

She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court.

