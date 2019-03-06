Police: Trooper in fatal crash was speeding, not intoxicated

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a trooper who died on duty when his cruiser struck the back of a tractor-trailer last year was speeding and not wearing a seat belt, but had no alcohol or drugs in his system.

State police on Wednesday released a 603-page report on the accident involving Trooper First Class Kevin Miller on Interstate 84 eastbound in Tolland.

The report says the 19-year state police veteran was driving more than 80 mph (130 kph) in a 65 mph (105 kph) zone in the right lane when he struck a tractor-trailer with mechanical problems that was traveling less than 5 mph (8 kph). Police concluded the crash was an accident and no charges will be filed.

Police say the truck driver wasn’t injured and tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

