LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A dirt bike rider fleeing from police crashed into a cruiser and another vehicle in Lowell Tuesday, injuring a state trooper, authorities said.

Troopers assisting Lowell police with enforcement of reckless and dangerous dirt bike and ATV riders spotted a 21-year-old Lowell man, whose name has not been released, operating erratically, according to state police.

A trooper signaled him to stop but the rider allegedly attempted to flee and then struck a cruiser and another vehicle.

A trooper sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash, state police said.

The rider tried to flee again but was apprehended, state police added.

He was taken to Lowell General Hospital to be evaluated for any potential injuries and is expected to be summonsed to court.

No additional information was immediately available.

